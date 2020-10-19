Saudi Arabia restructures top religious and advisory bodies
Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body. The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week.
The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week. One of the deputies is a woman. The king also ordered a "reformation" of the Council of Senior Scholars to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh and appointed a new Supreme Court chief, Khaled bin Abdullah al-Luhaidan.
He also named Ghayhab Mohammed al-Ghayhab as a senior adviser to the royal court.
