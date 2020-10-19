Man held with bullet inside Delhi Metro station

A 22-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF on Monday for allegedly carrying a bullet inside a Delhi Metro station, officials said. They said Sagar Chauhan, a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted by its personnel while entering the Noida sector-62 station at 2.30 PM.

A live round was recovered from the bag of the man, they said. He could not provide any satisfactory explanation for carrying the bullet nor did he possess an arms license, officials said. The man was later handed over to the local police for further probe, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi Metro network in Delhi and the national capital region and arms and ammunition are prohibited to be carried inside the rapid rail network.