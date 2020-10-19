Left Menu
Assam CM apprises PM Modi, Amit Shah on border situation with Mizoram

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone on the latest situation on the Assam-Mizoram border.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone on the latest situation on the Assam-Mizoram border. In a series of tweets, Sonowal said both leaders lent their support to solve the matter amicably.

"Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the present Assam-Mizoram border situation over the phone this afternoon. I thank the Hon'ble PM for his support and assurance to solve the issue," he tweeted. "Had a fruitful discussion regarding the situation at Assam-Mizoram border with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured all support to solve the matter amicably," he said in another tweet.

Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram held talks amid tensions at the border of the two states on Sunday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga spoke over the phone and agreed to ensure restoration of peace in the border areas. Sonowal also said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister's Office have been apprised of the incident.

"Talked to Mizoram CM Shri Zoramthanga over the phone about the incident at Assam-Mizoram border. We agreed to maintain the law and order situation of the area so that peace returns immediately. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states. The PMO India and HMO India have also been apprised of the incident," Sonowal said through a tweet. Further, the Mizoram CM thanked Sonowal for reaching out to him and said that this action will strengthen the nation between the two states.

"Noble, a much-awaited approach from a great leader. May this kind of intervention brought peace to the region and strengthen our bonds. Thank you, Sarbanand Sonowal with folded hands," Zoramthanga said. Meanwhile, following tension the Deputy Commissioner, Karimganj has imposed Section 144 in the Chotabubribond area of Singla Reserve forest to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The order copy issued on Sunday mentions there are "instances of armed aggression by the detachment of uniformed personnel deployed by the Mizoram government" and that the aforementioned area of Singla Reserved Forest "has been illegally encroached by some miscreants from the state of Mizoram inside the territory of Assam." The Ministry of Home Affairs called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement.

"The State Government is actively engaging with the Government of Assam to resolve the current issues at the border areas and has also intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the transgressions committed by the Government of Assam; Union Home Secretary has convened a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram and Assam through video conference on October 19 at 11:30 AM," Mizoram government said. A few shops and huts were allegedly burnt and four persons injured in a territorial dispute between Assam and Mizoram residents in the border areas. The tension escalated on Saturday evening. (ANI)

