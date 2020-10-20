Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a four-day visit to the two Southeast Asia nations he said was key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of economic and security cooperation to counter China's growing power and its assertiveness in disputes with other governments over the South China Sea. Japan is pushing for members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations to cooperate in promoting its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:07 IST
Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived on Tuesday in Indonesia on the second leg of his first overseas trip as premier to underscore his government's aims of countering China in the region. Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a four-day visit to the two Southeast Asia nations he said was key to pursuing the "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision of economic and security cooperation to counter China's growing power and its assertiveness in disputes with other governments over the South China Sea.

Japan is pushing for members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations to cooperate in promoting its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. Tokyo wants to convey that its respect for a rules-based international system, in contrast to China, which refuses to recognize tribunal rulings against its vast sea claims, makes Japan a better partner for Southeast Asian countries. Suga is also expected to discuss coronavirus measures and Japan's possible support for the pandemic-hit Indonesian economy.

Japan also hopes to deepen and strengthen its defense ties with Indonesia and promote a defense equipment and technology transfer agreement. It signed such a deal with Vietnam on Monday and has defense equipment transfer deals with a dozen countries, including the US, Britain, the Philippines, and Malaysia, and is negotiating with Thailand. After a welcoming ceremony and tree-planting at the presidential palace in Bogor, just outside Jakarta, Suga is to then meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet people related to Japanese companies and lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery before returning to Tokyo.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak fails to protect religious minorities from forced conversions: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee in Pakistan has said that the country has not fulfilled its responsibility to protect religious minorities from forced conversions, according to a media report on Tuesday. The parliamentary committee on forced reli...

Thai Cabinet approves Parliament session to debate protests

Thailands Cabinet on Tuesday approved a request to recall Parliament for a special session to deal with the political pressures from ongoing anti-government protests. The Cabinet at its weekly meeting approved the request, which calls for a...

Dr Reddy's launches generic product in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched over-the-counter OTC drug Famotidine tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the American market. The company has launched the product, which is equivalent to Johnson...

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown - virologist

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.We would then have to consider even more r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020