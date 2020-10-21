Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhupesh Baghel thanks PM Modi for determining rate of ethanol production

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for determining the rate of ethanol production from surplus rice by the state government at Rs 54.87 per litre.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:05 IST
Bhupesh Baghel thanks PM Modi for determining rate of ethanol production
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for determining the rate of ethanol production from surplus rice by the state government at Rs 54.87 per litre. The Chief Minister urged to allow the surplus paddy purchased from farmers of Chhattisgarh to produce biofuel directly to ethanol plants, which will enable the ethanol plants in the state to buy the paddy directly from the farmers.

Concerning the decision undertaken by you, to fix the rate of ethanol production from surplus rice (obtained through FCI godowns) by oil distribution companies at Rs 54.87 per litre, the efforts and hardships of the state government have been successful. And, I am extremely grateful towards you for taking this decision, the letter stated. The state government demands that the surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state should be allowed to produce biofuel directly to the ethanol plants so that the paddy sold to the ethanol plants in the state can be sold directly by the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the permission to produce ethanol directly from surplus paddy will aid in the economic progress of the farmers of the state, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-U.S. stimulus hopes push dollar to one-month low; risk currencies gain

The dollar fell to a one-month low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting a wave of market optimism that saw traders ramp up their bets on riskier currencies.Lawmakers in ...

EU says Britain must respect withdrawal pact, deal or no deal

Britain must implement the Withdrawal Agreement on its exit from the European Union, regardless of the outcome of ongoing trade talks between the two sides, a senior European Commissioner said on Wednesday. Deal or no deal, the Withdrawal A...

Kia Motors receives over 50,000 bookings for compact SUV Sonet

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Sonet within two months of commencing the process. This record booking number affirms Sonets status as a game-changer by customers in the highly com...

Cases in Czech Rep soar to 12K amid new measures

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit new record levels as the number of confirmed cases in one day soared to almost 12,000. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached 11,984 on Tuesday, almost 900 more than th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020