Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protest leader arrested after announcing PM deadline

She was arrested on charges related to an Oct. 15 protest, the police officer told her, according to a live video broadcast from the scene. Dozens of protesters, including many of the highest profile leaders, have been arrested in the past two weeks.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:04 IST
Thai protest leader arrested after announcing PM deadline

One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, was arrested on Wednesday less than two hours after announcing a three day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit. She was arrested on charges related to an Oct. 15 protest, the police officer told her, according to a live video broadcast from the scene.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the highest profile leaders, have been arrested in the past two weeks. "I'm not worried. This is the government's game," Patsaravalee told reporters before being taken away in a police car.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts InvITs in IFSC. IFSCA has permitted global participan...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. Th...

French prosecutor says students helped killer find teacher

The 18-year-old suspected killer of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class paid students to help him identify the victim, Frances terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 14-...

Siraj's double wicket-maiden effort sinks KKR

Pacer Mohammed Sirajs fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalores dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Wednesday. Siraj virtually killed the contest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020