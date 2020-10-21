Thai protest leader arrested after announcing PM deadline

One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, was arrested on Wednesday less than two hours after announcing a three day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit. She was arrested on charges related to an Oct. 15 protest, the police officer told her, according to a live video broadcast from the scene.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the highest profile leaders, have been arrested in the past two weeks. "I'm not worried. This is the government's game," Patsaravalee told reporters before being taken away in a police car.