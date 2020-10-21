IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKRPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:36 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal run out 25 Aaron Finch c Karthik b Ferguson 16 Gurkeerat Singh not out 21 Virat Kohli not out 18 Extras (LB-2, WD-3) 5 Total: (For 2 wickets in 13.3 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1/46 2/46 Bowling: Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Prasidh Krishna 2.3-0-20-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-28-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-17-1.
- READ MORE ON:
- Extras
- Lockie Ferguson
- Aaron Finch
- Varun Chakravarthy