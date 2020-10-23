Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior U.S. official accuses China of aiding North Korea cyber thefts

A senior U.S. justice official accused China on Thursday of helping North Korea launder money from massive cyber thefts it has carried out to raise funds in the face of international sanctions. At an event hosted by a Washington think tank, John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security, also said North Korea was likely getting support from China in the form of cyber expertise and training.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 03:40 IST
Senior U.S. official accuses China of aiding North Korea cyber thefts

A senior U.S. justice official accused China on Thursday of helping North Korea launder money from massive cyber thefts it has carried out to raise funds in the face of international sanctions.

At an event hosted by a Washington think tank, John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security, also said North Korea was likely getting support from China in the form of cyber expertise and training. "The other thing ... that really pops out of our cases ... is the involvement of China in helping the North Koreans evade the sanctions ... in helping them launder money that they have somehow gotten or that they want to bring into the regime, or that they've stolen and otherwise, helping them sort of move goods," Demers said.

"There is support through Chinese cyber infrastructure, there's likely support in terms of sharing expertise and training from the Chinese side," he added in the event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Demers said those involved in violating Chinese-backed international sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs included unscrupulous private individuals and businesses.

"But probably the biggest issue is going to be countries like China that ... don't want North Korea to fail," he said. Demers added that China was playing a "balancing act" as it was also "not exactly excited about an overly aggressive North Korea" - an apparent reference to Beijing's declared opposition to North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs.

In March, the U.S. Justice Department charged two Chinese nationals with laundering more than $100 million in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea and detailed Pyongyang’s use of hackers to circumvent sanctions. Demers appeared to go further in suggesting Chinese state involvement, a charge that comes at a time when the Trump administration has stepped up attacks on China in the run up the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said China had always been implementing U.S. resolutions on North Korea and added: "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned." "The Chinese government is a staunch defender of cyber security and firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyber attacks and crimes in accordance with law."

U.N. experts monitoring sanctions implementation said last year North Korea generated an estimated $2 billion for its weapons programs using "widespread and increasingly sophisticated" cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. The experts said this year North Korea continued to carry out such attacks globally and they were investigating how Pyongyang laundered virtual assets.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make 'difficult but necessary' decisions to secure economic independence: US to Sri Lanka

The United States on Thursday urged Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity. Ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeos visit to Colombo next week, Principal Deputy Assi...

Baseball-Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt pure joy. He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.The 26-year-old was Tampa Bays best hitte...

Mali's army liberates village besieged by jihadists - army statement

Malis military has regained control of a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for two weeks, it said in a statement on Thursday. The siege began when the mil...

Polish court ruling amounts to almost total ban on abortion

Protests gathered across Poland after the Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020