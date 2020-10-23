Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sanctions two officials from Lebanon's Hezbollah

The United States has imposed sanctions on two officials from the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said, including one who served as a senior military commander in the south of the country.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:22 IST
U.S. sanctions two officials from Lebanon's Hezbollah

The United States has imposed sanctions on two officials from the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said, including one who served as a senior military commander in the south of the country. Nabil Qaouk, a member of the group's executive council who fought during Israel's 1982-2000 military occupation of south Lebanon, and Hassan al-Baghdadi were both designated "for being leaders or officials" of Hezbollah.

The United States deems Hezbollah, the heavily armed, Iran-backed group which is also a powerful political presence in Lebanon, to be a terrorist group. It has sanctioned several Hezbollah members, including its leader and deputy leader. The U.S. Treasury said Qaouk and Baghdadi were members of a Hezbollah council responsible for electing its highest decision-making body, the Shura Council, "which formulates policy and asserts control over all aspects of (Hezbollah's) activities, including its military activities."

Qaouk had made speeches threatening war with Israel, denouncing the U.S. presence in the Middle East and praising Hezbollah's guerrilla warfare, the Treasury Department said. Baghdadi has defended attacks on Americans, and praised Iran's Revolutionary Guards and fighters in Syria and Iraq for attacking U.S. military bases, it said.

The action freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with those designated are also at risk of being hit with secondary sanctions, the Treasury said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures, hopes to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks. Belg...

Vegetable price surge worries people in Varanasi

Vegetable prices have shot up since the last few days in parts of Varanasi causing a major worry for people struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Potatoes are priced at Rs 40, onions at Rs 70. They were affordable earlier. Other green ve...

UK trade minister says 'real progress' made in Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union have made real progress in Brexit trade talks and a deal is possible but if the bloc does not come to an agreement then Britain will leave without a deal, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.Were in inten...

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020