Early ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate - Variety

Early ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate - VarietyReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:15 IST
An estimated 21.4 million people watched President Donald Trump debate Democratic challanger Joe Biden on three U.S. broadcast television networks on Thursday, Hollywood publication Variety reported, citing preliminary ratings data.
The figures fell behind initial figures for the pair's first faceoff in September. Updated numbers will be released later on Friday.
