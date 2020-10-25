Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre files affidavit before SC in loan moratorium case

The Central Government has filed its detailed affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with the loan moratorium case where it has stated that the interest waiver scheme can be availed by borrowers in specified loan accounts for a period from March 1 to August 31, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:05 IST
Centre files affidavit before SC in loan moratorium case
Supreme Court of India [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Government has filed its detailed affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with the loan moratorium case where it has stated that the interest waiver scheme can be availed by borrowers in specified loan accounts for a period from March 1 to August 31, 2020. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Finance and has been approved by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on October 21.

The Centre stated that the interest waiver scheme is applicable (and those can avail) to those who have not availed the moratorium scheme and continued with the repayment to their existing loans. The Apex Court is scheduled to hear the loan moratorium petitions seeking a direction to waive interest on interest on November 2.

The petitions of Gajendra Sharma and others, including the plea filed by Supreme Court lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, will be heard by the Supreme Court. The court will also go through the RBI, Centre and other respondents' affidavit filed in the case. The affidavit filed by the Centre, through the Ministry of Finance, brings relief to a large section of borrowers.

The affidavit said the difference between compound interest and simple interest will be deposited in the account of borrowers by November 5. The benefit will be applicable to those who borrowed between March 1 and August 31, 2020. Under the Scheme, all lending institutions shall credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest in the respective accounts of eligible borrowers for the period between March 1, 2020, till August 31, 2020, the affidavit of the Centre stated.

This amount shall be credited by each of the lending institutions, irrespective of whether such eligible borrowers have fully availed or partially availed or have not availed of the moratorium such as deferment in payment of instalments, the affidavit stated. It is submitted that the decision is taken after careful consideration, keeping in mind the overall economic scenario, the nature of borrowers, impact on the economy and such other factors as a policy decision earmarking the referred class of borrowers for grant of benefits, the affidavit stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020