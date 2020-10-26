Mizoram reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Mizoram, according to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,493, active cases at 290 while 2,203 people have been discharged so far in the state.

No fatalities due to the disease were reported in Mizoram till Sunday. With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry. The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

