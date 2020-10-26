Left Menu
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into death of Disha Salian

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:14 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea from the apex court and approach the Bombay High Court with the same.

During the hearing, advocate Vineet Dhanda appearing for the petitioner told the court that in a similar connected case (Shushant Singh Rajput's case), a CBI probe was ordered. "You might be having a case or not, but what is the problem in approaching the Bombay High Court? Bombay High Court knows all officers and they have evidence. Come here if you have a problem," the Bench said. Advocate Dhanda withdrew the plea thereafter.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian along with Sushant Singh Rajput saying both are inter-linked. It also sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed Investigation Report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facie both the cases are interlinked and connected.

The plea further sought directions to Mumbai Police to co-operate in the investigation being carried out by Bihar police in Rajput's death case and not interfere in its investigation. The petitioner further stated that as per reports Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted.

"After perusal of the same if this Court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation," the plea said. Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead. (ANI)

