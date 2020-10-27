Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tells US not to bully Sri Lanka ahead of Pompeo's visit

China has raised objections to what it called U.S. bullying of Sri Lanka after Washington said the Indian Ocean island must make "difficult but necessary choices" regarding its ties with China.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 27-10-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 10:40 IST
China tells US not to bully Sri Lanka ahead of Pompeo's visit
Representative image

China has raised objections to what it called U.S. bullying of Sri Lanka after Washington said the Indian Ocean island must make "difficult but necessary choices" regarding its ties with China. The comments by the Chinese embassy in Colombo came shortly before the arrival on Tuesday of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a an Asian tour aimed at pushing back against China's growing influence in the region.

"We are firmly opposed to the United States taking the opportunity of the State Secretary's visit to sow and interfere in China-Sri Lanka relations, and to coerce and bully Sri Lanka," the embassy said in a statement late on Monday. China has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka as part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at linking Asia, Europe and beyond, to the alarm of India and the United States.

The embassy said China's ties with Sri Lanka stretched back 2,000 years and the two countries did not need a third party to dictate terms. Pompeo's trip to Sri Lanka, and later to the Maldives, another Indian Ocean island nation, is seen as part of an attempt to counter China's dominating economic presence in smaller countries that has left some of them in deep debt.

Ahead of the trip, Dean Thompson, the senior State Department official for South and Central Asian affairs, said Sri Lanka must make tough choices to secure its economic independence over the longer term. China also raised concern about Pompeo making the trip at a time when Sri Lanka is struggling with the novel coronavirus.

"Is it helpful to local epidemic prevention and control? Is it in the interests of the Sri Lankan people," the embassy asked. A Chinese delegation led by its top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, visited Colombo this month but it kept its personnel and activities to a minimum in line with guidelines to prevent a surge in cases, the embassy said.

"We are willing to share these practices with the United States, hoping to provide some reference for Mr State Secretary's visit and its handling of relations with small and medium-sized countries," it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberationAustralias epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecti...

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares continue to gain; zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank further gained nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,553....

Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, including children

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded dozens, police and hospital officials said. Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag, ...

Maha: Case against man for bid to kill sister-in-law

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020