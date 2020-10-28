TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Left Menu
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.

AUG. 22, 2018: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng for her to stand trial in the United States. DEC. 1, 2018: Meng is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec. 5. The Chinese embassy in Canada demands her release.

DEC. 6, 2018: Chinese officials say they have not been given a reason for Meng's arrest. The White House and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both move to distance themselves from the arrest. DEC. 7, 2018: Court proceedings show that the United States issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.

DEC. 8, 2018: China threatens Canada with consequences if it does not release Meng. DEC. 10, 2018: Two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are arrested in China.

DEC. 11, 2018: Meng is released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver by a British Columbia court. U.S. President Donald Trump tells Reuters he will intervene in the case if it would serve national interests. JAN. 8, 2019: Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria, breaking sanctions.

JAN. 22, 2019: The U.S. Justice Department announces it will formally seek the extradition of Meng to the United States. JAN. 26, 2019: Trudeau fires John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, after he tells Chinese-language media Huawei can make a good case against extradition, thanks in part to Trump's comments about his willingness to get involved.

FEB. 4, 2019: Canadian canola shipments are delayed in China. MARCH 1, 2019: Canada approves the extradition order of Meng to the United States.

MARCH 3, 2019: Huawei sues the Canadian government over Meng's arrest. MARCH 6, 2019: China says it found "hazardous pests" in Canadian canola samples and blocks most shipments of the crop.

JUNE 25, 2019: China blocks all pork shipments from Canada. JULY 15, 2019: Canada postpones decision on whether to allow Huawei to build a 5G network in Canada.

MAY 27, 2020: A British Columbia Supreme Court judge rules the charges against Meng met the legal standard of double criminality, meaning they could be considered crimes in both the United States and Canada. JUNE 19, 2020: China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage.

JULY 27, 2020: Meng's lawyers push for the release of more documents relating to her arrest, which Canada argued should not be handed over on the basis of national security. AUG. 25, 2020: The Canadian court blocks the release of further documents.

SEPT. 28, 2020: Hearings begin on whether to allow Meng to add a new allegation of abuse of process to the case. OCT. 8, 2020: British Columbia Supreme Court judge mostly agrees with Canada that Meng does not have the right to more disclosures, with the exception of a portion of one email.

OCT. 26, 2020: Cross-examination of witnesses on the second branch of abuse of process, concerning Meng's arrest and alleged rights violations that occurred, begins.

