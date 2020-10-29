Left Menu
Development News Edition

No deal in sight on coronavirus relief -White House adviser

President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said on Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would have to wait for now as he accused U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "stringing" the administration along and refusing to compromise. "She is stringing us along," Trump adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:30 IST
No deal in sight on coronavirus relief -White House adviser
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said on Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would have to wait for now as he accused U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "stringing" the administration along and refusing to compromise.

"She is stringing us along," Trump adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. "They showed no evidence of compromising on the very key issues. So, we'll perhaps have to wait."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 drug peddlers held with 300 kg poppy in J&K's Udhampur

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 300 kilograms of poppy recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, police said on Thursday. During a routine checking, a police team stopped a truck on the Jammu-Srin...

IOCL pump explosion victim identified after DNA analysis

DNA analysis of body parts found at the site of the petrol pump blast here that took place 22 days ago has confirmed that it was that of an employee, which pushed the toll in the incident to two, police said on Thursday. The body was ident...

Guilty plea entered in U.S. case linked to former Giuliani associates

The first of four men charged in a campaign finance case implicating former associates of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges in the case.David Correia, 45, a business partner...

Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J-K

In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020