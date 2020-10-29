No deal in sight on coronavirus relief -White House adviser
President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said on Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would have to wait for now as he accused U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "stringing" the administration along and refusing to compromise. "She is stringing us along," Trump adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel.
"She is stringing us along," Trump adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. "They showed no evidence of compromising on the very key issues. So, we'll perhaps have to wait."
