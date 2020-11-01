Six IFS officers transferred, redesignated in Rajasthan RJ- Forest- Transfers Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajastha'

The Rajasthan government on Sunday transferred and redesignated six Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. Shruti Sharma has been appointed as the head of the Forest Force (HOFF) at the rank of principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), as per an order of the Department of Personnel. Mohan Lal Meena, who was PCCF, has been appointed as chief wildlife warden. IFS officers Deep Narayan Pandey and Rajeev Kumar Goyal have been promoted to the pay-scale of PCCF from their existing designation, it said.