3 Trinamool Congress supporters shot at in West Bengal

The persons received bullet injuries on Monday night when they assembled before a house where some unidentified men had put up for past few days, police said. The miscreants fired at random when they were asked to state the purpose of their visit to Jibantala area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three Trinamool Congress supporters were injured after being shot at by miscreants at a place in South 24 Parganas district, police said. The persons received bullet injuries on Monday night when they assembled before a house where some unidentified men had put up for past few days, police said.

The miscreants fired at random when they were asked to state the purpose of their visit to Jibantala area. The injured were rushed to hospital where the condition of two persons was stated to be serious.

When the miscreants tried to escape from the village in a cycle van on Tuesday morning, some of the villagers identified them, beat them, and handed them over to the police. Two firearms and several cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the Trinamool Congress alleging that the BJP had "brought the men to instigate trouble in the peaceful area" and the saffron party pointing out, "everyone knows that the TMC gives shelter to anti-socials. Our party has no links with the arrested persons."

