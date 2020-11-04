11 teachers abducted by gunmen in Kumbo town, says Cameroon Government

The Government of Cameroon has said that at least 11 teachers in Cameroon's northwest town of Kumbo have been abducted by gunmen on November 3, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org.

No one has claimed responsibility for the abductions, but residents suspect the teachers were taken by separatists.

A 45-year-old teacher has said that fighters attacked Presbyterian school Kumbo at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teacher, who asked not to be identified for fear of being targeted by separatists, said children had just finished their morning prayers when the fighters moved in and kidnapped 12 teachers.

"We came in the morning, did some devotion and surprisingly, the whole place was covered with armed gangs. All of us were taken. I escaped on the way so I do not know for certain the direction, I don't know the camp in which they were taken to," he said.

The teacher said he and his fellow instructors were taken away on motorcycles, but that on the way, he jumped into a bush and escaped. He said no children were abducted. The other 11 teachers remain captive.

Businessman Tatah Leo said when he heard the news, he went to the school and picked up his children. He said the panic caused by the arrival of the armed men made the kids run to neighboring homes and the Roman Catholic cathedral that is just 80 meters away.

Tatah said 200 children, who were excited to return to school after four years of the separatist crisis, are now scared and may be deprived of education this year yet again.