Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of the United Kingdom government on cooperation in the field of telecommunications/information and communication technologies (ICTs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of the United Kingdom government on cooperation in the field of telecommunications/information and communication technologies (ICTs). "The MoU will contribute in strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of telecommunications/ICTs. Post-Brexit, the MoU is also aiming for enhanced scope of cooperation and opportunities for India," read a press statement from the Cabinet.

The statement read, "The parties have identified the following areas of common interest for cooperation in telecommunications/ICT policy and regulation; spectrum management; telecommunication connectivity including mobile roaming; telecommunications/ICT technical standardisations and testing and certification; wireless communications." The areas of common interest as per the statement include, "Technological development in telecommunications/ICT including 5G, Internet of Things/machine to machine, cloud computing, big data etc; security of telecommunication infrastructure, security in the provision and use of telecommunication services; building capacity in high technology areas and exchange of expertise wherever possible; collaboration and sharing of information on research and development on emerging technologies and innovation where appropriate."

"Exploring opportunities for joint work in signatory countries and third countries on telecommunications/ICT; facilitating trade, investment and technology activities through telecommunication/ICT industry delegations and visits, events, exhibitions etc as mutually agreed; and other forms of cooperation in telecommunications/ICT as mutually agreed upon by the parties, falling within the scope of MoU," the press statement added. (ANI)

