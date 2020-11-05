Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA branch office inaugurated in Ranchi

A branch office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was inaugurated in Ranchi on Thursday by YC Modi, Director General of the agency.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:43 IST
NIA branch office inaugurated in Ranchi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A branch office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was inaugurated in Ranchi on Thursday by YC Modi, Director General of the agency. An official release an earlier camp office of the NIA has also been upgraded to a full-fledged branch office.

The jurisdiction of NIA Ranchi branch extends to Bihar and Jharkhand. NIA branch office in Ranchi is investigating 14 cases related to terror funding, Maoist insurgency and human trafficking.

Jharkhand Director-General of Police MVV Rao and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said. Addit...

Italy posts daily record of 34,505 new coronavirus cases as deaths surge

Italy has registered 34,505 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally and up from 30,550 on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 445 COVID-related deaths, up from ...

After a golden year, Bayern's Flick eyes win over Dortmund

What a year its been for Hansi Flick. The Bayern Munich coach marked 12 months in charge on Wednesday with a vibrant 6-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Next up is the Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Last year, v...

Indian-American physician now trails in Arizona Congressional race

Indian-American emergency room physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni is now trailing against her Republican incumbent in an Arizona Congressional race, which she was leading initially. After overnight round of counting, Congressman David Schweikert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020