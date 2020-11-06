Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue

Philadelphia police said on Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested presidential election are being counted. Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center, a police representative said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:36 IST
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Philadelphia police said on Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested presidential election are being counted.

Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center, a police representative said. Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer about which they had received a tip. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.

The news was reported earlier by Action News, an ABC affiliate. Video footage https://6abc.com/7689932 broadcast by the outlet showed a number of police officials at the scene. Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held rallies in Philadelphia as election staffers slowly counted thousands of mail-in ballots that could decide Pennsylvania's crucial 20 Electoral College votes.

Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying: "Vote stops on Election Day" and "Sorry, polls are closed" as Biden supporters danced to music behind a barricade across the street earlier in the day. A state appellate court ruled on Thursday that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials. Trump has said repeatedly without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020