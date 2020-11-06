AIFI appoints Vikas Bajaj as president

Forging industry's apex body AIFI on Friday said it has appointed Vikas Bajaj as its new president for 2020-2022. Bajaj, who is the Managing director of the Gurugram-based Bajaj Motors, was elected to the post at the association's general body meeting held in September, AIFI said in a release. He replaced S Muralishankar.

Along with him, Yash Jinendra Munot was elected as the vice president of the Association of Forging Industry of India (AIFI), the release said. The association claims to represent some 250 industry members under the platform.

Bajaj, who has earlier served the association as its vice president, in his present role will be responsible for strengthening the member base, driving strategic alliances and representing AIFI with various government bodies and other stakeholders, it added..