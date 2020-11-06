Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: ITBP jawan dead, cops probing suicide, weapon misfire

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, police said. He said the incident, prima facie, looks like it is one of suicide but probe is also underway to check if it was a misfire. Rubang is a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and his kin have been informed, the official added..

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:42 IST
C'garh: ITBP jawan dead, cops probing suicide, weapon misfire

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, police said. Constable Pavan Rubang (32), belonging to ITBP's 27th battalion, ended his life at around 10 am at his unit's camp in Baseli village under Madanwada police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Manpur) Jaiprakash Barhai.

He was found seriously injured by colleagues who rushed him to a hospital, and he died before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him to Raipur for further treatment as two bullets had pierced his head, the Additional SP said. He said the incident, prima facie, looks like it is one of suicide but probe is also underway to check if it was a misfire.

Rubang is a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and his kin have been informed, the official added..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fake call centre targeting US citizens busted in MP, 21 held

Twenty-one people have been arrested for allegedly running a racket that duped United States citizens, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday. A raid was carried out at a bogus call centre in Lasudia area, which hired telecallers...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020