Man arrested for pretending to be army officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an army officer. An army uniform, forged documents, army insignia and ten identity cards were seized from the possession of Ankit Kumar Singh, the accused, a police official said.

"We received information that Singh, who lived in a housing society in Kirkatwadi village on Sinhgad Road, claimed to be a lieutenant colonel," said a Pune rural crime branch officer. Probe revealed that Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had nothing to do with the army.

Further probe is on, the police officer said..