Following are the top stories at 9 pm. NATION DEL66 DL-VIRUS-LD GOVT COVID-19: Only 50 people to be allowed at marriage functions in Delhi as DDMA reverts to earlier cap New Delhi: Only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city.

DEL43 LADAKH-ARMY-LD HABITAT Indian Army sets up upgraded living facilities for thousands of troops in eastern Ladakh as harsh winter sets in New Delhi: As the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh shows no signs of immediate resolution, the Indian Army has created modern habitats with all required facilities for thousands of troops deployed in the high-altitude region which is under the grip of harsh winter, government sources said on Wednesday. DEL70 DL-VIRUS-LD ALLPARTY-MEETING CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, amid rising concern over the recent spike in cases.

DEL64 NIA-BENGALURU-RIOTS-SEARCHES Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations, including at SDPI offices Bengaluru: The NIA conducted searches here on Wednesday, including at offices of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India, in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city in August, an official said. DEL58 JK-GRENADE-LD CIVILIANS 12 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security personnel in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

DEL47 BJP-BENGAL-GHOSH BJP working on ground to defeat Mamata, over 83% polling booths already covered: Bengal BJP chief New Delhi: The BJP has expanded its presence to over 83 per cent of polling booths in West Bengal and is relentlessly working on the ground to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the upcoming assembly polls, with Amit Shah and J P Nadda galvanising the rank and file with their regular visits, party state president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday. DEL48 ED-MIRCHI-FORFEIT Iqbal Mirchi's Rs 500-cr worth assets forfeited under anti-smugglers and narco law: ED New Delhi: Three properties of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi in Mumbai, worth about Rs 500 crore, have been "forfeited" under the provisions of two central laws against smugglers, foreign exchange manipulators and narcotic operatives, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

BOM19 MP-LD COWS-CHOUHAN Madhya Pradesh to have 'cow cabinet' Bhopal: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a "gau cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. DEL44 PAR PANEL-TWITTER Twitter has apologised in writing for 'Ladakh in China' error: Lekhi New Delhi: Social media giant Twitter has apologised in writing to a key parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and has promised to correct the error by the month-end, the committee's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday. By Jatin Takkar LEGAL LGD24 DL-HC-2NDLD CHHATH PUJA No Chhath Puja at public places, have to be alive to celebrate any festival: HC New Delhi: Amidst the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to grant permission to celebrate Chhath Puja at public places like ponds, riverbanks and temples, saying that a person has to be alive to celebrate any festival and practice any religion.

LGD19 SC-TATA-MISTRY Tata-Mistry case: SC fixes matter for final hearing on Dec 2 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday listed for final hearing on December 2 the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. FOREIGN FGN30 VIRUS-PFIZER-2NDLD VACCINE Pfizer, BioNTech conclude Phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, say it's 95% effective New York: Global drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine was found 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, including in people aged over 65 years, paving the way for the companies to apply for emergency authorisation from US regulators within days. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 NEPAL-CPN-LD MEETING CPN Secretariat meeting: PM Oli demands time to prepare and present separate political document Kathmandu: The much-awaited crucial meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal on Wednesday ended in a stalemate with PM K P Sharma Oli demanding ten days' time to present a separate political document in response to his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda's" accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN21 CHINA-INDIA-LD VACCINE Officials will discuss Xi's offer of cooperation with India to develop COVID-19 vaccine: China Beijing: Officials of China and India will discuss the modalities of cooperation to develop COVID-19 vaccine which was proposed by President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.