Left Menu
Development News Edition

Envoy welcomes restart of Israeli-Palestinian coordination amid COVID-19 rise

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Middle East following weeks of decline, the top UN official in the region has welcomed the Palestinian Authority’s decision to resume coordination with Israel.

UN News | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:58 IST
Envoy welcomes restart of Israeli-Palestinian coordination amid COVID-19 rise

In a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator Nikolay Mladenov told ambassadors that Gaza remains the most pressing concern as the territory is ill-equipped to face a major spike in cases due to poor living conditions and a fragile healthcare system.

He warned that any major outbreak of the disease would have a catastrophic impact on the two million Palestinians living there, who are already affected by severe movement and access restrictions, cycles of violent escalation, and years of humanitar Palestine|ian crisis.

Recognition of interdependence

“For these reasons, I welcome the "Palestine|ian" >Palestinian Authority’s decision to restart civil Palestine|ian and security coordination with Israel. I express my appreciation to Israel for confirming that existing bilateral agreements continue to govern relations between both parties, particularly in the context of economic, security and civil Palestine|ian affairs.” he said.

The envoy thanked all those who helped bring about this development, noting that it took months of hard work.

“I have previously expressed hope that recognition of the interdependence of Israelis and Palestinians could, with political will and leadership, translate into tangible progress towards a resolution of the conflict. Both sides should understand the importance of respecting the validity and continuing force of the framework that they have agreed to govern their relations,” he continued.

UN support continues

Mr. Mladenov reported that the UN and its partners continue to provide critical humanitar Palestine|ian development and assistance in Gaza, as unemployment and hunger have soared during the pandemic.

Roughly 121,000 Palestinians have lost their jobs, while some 40 per cent of all households have seen their incomes drop by more than half.

Assistance provided by the UN and partners has included the delivery of nearly 85,000 COVID-19 tests, advanced laboratory equipment, ventilators, monitors and other items.

Re-examine economic relationship

However, Mr. Mladenov also expressed hope that the restart of coordination will bring an end to temporary measures brokered by the UN which have facilitated the transfer of patients out of Gaza and allowed for humanitar Palestine|ian supplies to be imported into the territory.

The envoy also addressed the need to re-examine the economic relationship between the Israeli and "Palestine|ian" >Palestinian authorities, as highlighted by the UN Secretary-General.

“All sides can take immediate steps to facilitate the movement of goods in and out of Gaza and to allow trade to increase between the Gaza Strip, Israel and the occupied West Bank,” he said.

Historic visit, ongoing tensions

Turning to regional developments, Mr. Mladenov noted that Wednesday saw the first visit of Bahrain’s Foreign Minister to Israel. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani arrived in Tel Aviv earlier that day for meetings with Israeli leaders and the visiting US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, although the situation in the Golan is generally stable, he said developments that day show how it remains volatile.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out a series of strikes in Syria after finding explosive devices near the ceasefire line, reportedly killing two "Palestine|ian" >Syrian soldiers.

Mr. Mladenov said the UN force in the region, UNDOF, continues to engage the parties to exercise utmost restraint and to avoid any actions that might trigger an escalation.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra.Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written abou...

Delhi: 67-yr-old man dies in wall collapse

A 67-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after the bathroom wall of a neighbours house fell on them, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Delhis Vasant Kunj Enclave on Monday. The bathroom wall of the fourth flo...

US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

An accelerated US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the Islamic State aff...

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020