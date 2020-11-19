Pompeo says U.S. to mark settlement goods as "Made in Israel"
The United States will require that imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank be labelled as having been "Made in Israel" or "Product of Israel", Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday. According to a Nov. 16 statement by four Republican senators, the previous Democratic administration's guidelines were for such settlement products to be labelled as "Made in West Bank".Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:42 IST
The United States will require that imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank be labelled as having been "Made in Israel" or "Product of Israel", Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.
According to a Nov. 16 statement by four Republican senators, the previous Democratic administration's guidelines were for such settlement products to be labelled as "Made in West Bank". Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state. (Writing by Dan Williams)
