Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal teamReuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 04:13 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign on Sunday issued a statement distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday.
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."
