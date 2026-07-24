Enzo Maresca Steps into Guardiola's Shoes at Manchester City

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is focused on maintaining the successful playing style established by predecessor Pep Guardiola. Despite the challenge following a successful coach, Maresca, who was formerly part of the club's staff, believes in a smooth transition and aims to continue the winning tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:57 IST
Enzo Maresca Steps into Guardiola's Shoes at Manchester City
Enzo Maresca
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Enzo Maresca has officially taken the helm as Manchester City's new manager, pledging to uphold the illustrious playing style cultivated by his predecessor, Pep Guardiola. Maresca, who previously served on the club's coaching staff, is stepping into the shoes of a manager who guided City to an illustrious haul of six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.

Taking over from Guardiola presents unique challenges, reminiscent of the transitions seen at Manchester United post-Ferguson and Arsenal post-Wenger. However, Maresca is confident, attributing his optimism to City's stable structure and his familiarity with the club's dynamics, having been Guardiola's assistant in the 2022-23 season.

Looking ahead, Maresca faces immediate challenges, such as managing the absence of key players like Rodri, who is undergoing back surgery, and integrating youth talent into the first team. Despite these hurdles, Maresca is determined to cement his legacy at City, beginning with the Community Shield match against Arsenal.

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