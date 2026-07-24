U.S. Treasury Extends Lukoil Transaction Deadline Amid Sanctions

The United States is pushing back its deadline for specific transactions involving Lukoil International GmBH, allowing them to continue until shortly past midnight on August 22, as detailed in a recent notice from the Department of Treasury.

These sanctions were originally imposed in October by then-President Donald Trump, aiming to exert pressure on Moscow in light of its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Lukoil, responding to the sanctions, promptly shelved its assets for sale but has seen the transaction deadline extended multiple times by the U.S. government in subsequent months.