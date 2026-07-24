Trump and Zelenskiy to Discuss Peace in Washington Amid Economic Pressure on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are anticipated to meet in Washington, a White House official confirmed Friday. This high-level interaction aims to advance peace proposals that may include an air ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

A Ukrainian source mentioned that Zelenskiy was keen on visiting the U.S. but awaited Trump's finalized schedule. Ukrainian and U.S. officials are reportedly in discussions regarding ceasefire proposals intended for Russian officials.

Zelenskiy's potential visit to the U.S. coincides with a funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter. Graham’s memorial in Washington provides a backdrop for significant diplomatic meetings between Ukraine and U.S. representatives.