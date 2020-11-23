Left Menu
Development News Edition

2G case: HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision making process relating to CBI appeal

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed various pleas challenging the decision making process behind the Centre’s approval to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of 2G scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:52 IST
2G case: HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision making process relating to CBI appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed various pleas challenging the decision making process behind the Centre's approval to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of 2G scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja. Justice Brijesh Sethi said the appeal was duly filed by the CBI.

The judge, who will demit the office on November 30, released the appeals from his court and said that subject to the orders of the Chief Justice, they will be listed before another bench on December 1. The high court also rejected the prayer by some of the acquitted individuals seeking to direct the government to place on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.

It held that the government is not under any obligation to place on record the approval letters for filing an appeal. The high court had in October commenced day-to-day hearing on CBI's 'leave to appeal' against the acquittal of all the individuals and firms.

After finishing submissions in the CBI case, the high court would have taken up the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case in which all the accused were acquitted by the special court. However, the acquitted individuals and firms kept filing various applications and petitions in between.

Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court. A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and the ED cases related to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google under review for possible British competition inquiry

Britains competition regulator said on Monday it had received a complaint about Google related to its market study this year on online platforms and digital advertising.The complaint from a coalition of technology and publishing called Mark...

Joachim Löw under pressure as German federation plans talks

Germany coach Joachim Lw has been asked to draw up an analysis of last weeks 6-0 defeat to Spain ahead of a meeting on the teams future, the national soccer federation said Monday. The loss in Seville was Germanys heaviest defeat since 1931...

Pulse Plus Pharmacy becomes the First e-Pharmacy Start-up to Turn Profitable

Pulse Plus Pharmacy has become the first e-pharmacy start-up in India with 10,000 fulfilled orders in a month to turn profitable Coimbatore, India Business Wire India Pulse Plus Pvt Ltd, part of the Pasumai Pharmacy Group based in Coimbat...

CBI searches former Congress minister Roshan Baig's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials on Monday conducted searches at the residence of former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig here, a day after arresting him in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam. The sleuths from the CBI office here s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020