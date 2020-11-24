Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man rapes friend’s mother in Rajasthan

The 58-year-old victim was alone in her house when the accused committed the crime on Sunday, Sunil Jangid, SHO, Shahjahanpur (Bhiwadi) said. “The accused, Vikas Jat, used to visit his friend's house frequently. His friend had gone to attend a function when he went to his house and allegedly raped his mother,” he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:32 IST
Man rapes friend’s mother in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly raped his friend’s mother in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. The 58-year-old victim was alone in her house when the accused committed the crime on Sunday, Sunil Jangid, SHO, Shahjahanpur (Bhiwadi) said.

“The accused, Vikas Jat, used to visit his friend's house frequently. His friend had gone to attend a function when he went to his house and allegedly raped his mother,” he said. The accused was arrested on Monday, the SHO added.

PTI SDA SRY.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...

Verve Renewables to collect 1.5 lakh tonnes farm waste for power generation in Haryana

Verve Renewables on Tuesday said it has pledged to collect 1,50,000 metric tonnes MT of agricultural waste for power generation by power plants in Haryana. Currently, the company is collecting bales of paddy straw from over 50,000 acres of ...

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centres farm laws refused to clear a track here. The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to...

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020