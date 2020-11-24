BSF hands over 4 Bangladeshis to BGB

Left Menu
Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by BSF near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district and handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a humanitarian gesture, a statement by the country's paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:36 IST
Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by BSF near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district and handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a humanitarian gesture, a statement by the country's paramilitary force said on Tuesday. The Bangladeshis told BSF, they had been working in Burdwan town as labourers and wanted to reunite with their family in their native village, the statement said.

The four persons, including two children, were apprehended while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country near Noonaganj outpost on Monday morning, the statement said. Adopting a goodwill gesture, BSF approached BGB, held a Flag Meeting with BGB Commander of Benipur post and then handed over the family to the Border Guard Bangladesh to enable the persons go back to their native place.

