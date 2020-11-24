Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response. On Wednesday, Wang will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has so far sought to balance Japan's deep economic reliance on China with security concerns, including Beijing's claims over the disputed isles that are controlled by Japan.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:48 IST
Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

On Wednesday, Wang will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has so far sought to balance Japan's deep economic reliance on China with security concerns, including Beijing's claims over the disputed isles that are controlled by Japan. While Suga has steered clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by Japan's ally the United States, he has moved to counter its influence by deepening ties with Australia and choosing Vietnam and Indonesia for his first overseas trip.

"It's important to interact with people and talk directly with each other," Motegi told a news briefing after the talks. "I hope this agreement will contribute to the revitalization of the economies of Japan and China, and promote mutual understanding," said Motegi.

He was referring to schemes streamlining travel for business travellers and those residing in each country, which has been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. EAST CHINA SEA

While the maritime dispute over the East China Sea isles called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China remains unresolved, the sides have made tentative moves closer through trade agreements. Japan's government has complained of China's "relentless" intrusions in waters around the islets claimed by both nations.

Motegi called on China to take a "forward-looking stance", and said he would continue to communicate with China. Wang stood by Beijing's stance.

"We will of course keep protecting our country's sovereignty," he said. "Through the joint effort by both sides, we would like to make the East China Sea the sea of peace, friendship and cooperation." said Wang, noting that the two countries plan to have working-level maritime talks next month.

Foreign ministers of Japan and China also confirmed progress has been made on establishing a hotline between their defence authorities, a Japanese foreign ministry official said. The two countries implemented the Japan-China maritime and air communication mechanism in 2018 to avoid an accidental clash, but a military hotline, a key element of the scheme, has yet to be set up.

During their meeting, Japan's Motegi also expressed concern over developments in Hong Kong, a politically thorny issue for Beijing, the Japanese foreign ministry official added. China, which is Japan's largest trading partner, this month signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other 14 economies including U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, but the United States was not party to the deal.

It was the first multilateral trade deal for China, the first bilateral tariff reduction arrangement between Japan and China, and the first time China, Japan and South Korea have been in a single free-trade bloc. Wang, who will fly to South Korea after Japan, said on Tuesday China and Japan agreed to move forward negotiations on a free trade deal between only the three countries.

Wang's visit to Japan reaffirmed their economic partnership, but it still lacked progress on the territorial dispute said Toshiya Takahashi, an associate professor of international relations at Shoin University. "Out of the bilateral talks, what can be called 'progress' is only the easing of business travel curbs between Japan and China," Takahashi said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia carries out mass raids on Jehovah's Witnesses, makes arrests

Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the Jehovahs Witnesses across Russia on Tuesday and made a number of arrests as part of a new criminal case against the group, the Investigative Committee said.The law enforcement ag...

COVID-19: Kejriwal urges PM to reserve 1K ICU beds for Delhiites in Centre-run hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds for Delhiites in Centre-run hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital as he underlined that the high severity of the third wave ...

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

Britains digital and technology firms must be wary of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment, according to a UK government website.Under a new law put forward separately on Tuesday, ...

Procurement from MSEs, payment made by CPSEs double between May-Oct: Govt data

Procurement from micro and small enterprises by the central public sector enterprises CPSEs has risen in the last six months with total dues to suppliers more than doubling to Rs 5,096.53 crore in October, the government said on Tuesday. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020