Maha: Two held for killing man, hiding his body in Thane

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man and hiding his body at an isolated spot in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said. Santosh Gugare (30) and Mangesh Murudkar (35) were apprehended in the early hours of the day for allegedly poisoning Tanaji Laxman Jawir and hiding his body, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The victim used to work for the main accused Kalpana Baliram Nagalkar, who enlisted the help of the other three accused Gita Avinash Arolkar (45), Murudkar and Gugare, to kill him, the official said. Nagalkar had offered Rs 2 lakh to the trio to execute the killing, he said.

The accused had called the victim to Gaimukh creek on July 17 and offered him alcohol laced with poison, killing him on the spot and hiding his body at an isolated spot, the official said. An offence under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered at Kasarwadavali police station and further probe is underway, he added.