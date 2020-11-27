Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock

France and the UN will host a new conference next week about aid to Beirut after its devastating port explosion in August, amid political deadlock and a worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, the French presidency said Friday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:26 IST
France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

France and the UN will host a new conference next week about aid to Beirut after its devastating port explosion in August, amid political deadlock and a worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, the French presidency said Friday. Thousands of Lebanese are struggling to repair homes damaged in the blast, and there is no government initiative to rebuild what has been destroyed.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-preside over the video conference December 2, which will also include Lebanese nongovernmental groups and other organizations seeking to help, according to Macron's office. Nearly four months after the explosion forced the Lebanese government's resignation, leaders are still struggling to form a new government amid ongoing political disagreements. The Lebanese army has offered small assistance for rebuilding Beirut, but the country's severe economic crisis has further deteriorated.

Macron visited Beirut twice in the aftermath of the blast and promised to help the former French protectorate rebuild. But his initiative and roadmap for a new government that would enact urgent reforms has gone nowhere amid Lebanon's political paralysis, and billions of dollars in international aid remain blocked. The massive blast killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 6,000 when 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated at Beirut's port. It also devastated several neighborhoods, shattering thousands of residential, historic and other buildings. It is considered to be one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.

The cause of the explosion still is not known, but it is widely seen as the culmination of decades of corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon's ruling class.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: AAP govt refuses to let Delhi Police use stadiums as temporary jails

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the citys stadiums into temporary jails in view of the protest by farmers against the Centres new farm laws. While rejecting the Delhi Polices req...

U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA on Friday said it had opened an investigation into around 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue. The auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminar...

.

India Innings M Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 S Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 V Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N Saini not...

Singer Anuradha Palakurthi pays tribute to Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon with 'Danai Posh'

Danai Posh, a centuries old Kashmiri poem by the legendary poetess Habba Khatoon, inspired renowned Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu to collaborate on a new rendition of the song. Palakurthi, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020