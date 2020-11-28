UP police spreads awareness on road safety, COVID

Uttar Pradesh Police have created an awareness programme on road safety and COVID-19, with the help of a local artist who was attired as Lord Hanuman with a mask at Subhash Chauraha in Prayagraj on Saturday. Dressed up like Hanuman and mask on, the artist Rajat said that the coronavirus cases in the state are rising but people are not wearing face cover.

"Cases are rising but people are not wearing mask. So I did this. I am asking them to use helmet while driving and wear mask." Said the artist. Uttar Pradesh is one of the eight states that have 70 per cent of India's active COVID-19 caseload, according to a release by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the state witnessed 25639 active cases of coronavirus today, while 504411 people have recovered. (ANI)

