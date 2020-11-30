PM Modi to interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with three teams involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 via video conferencing. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will interact with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's, who are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Tomorrow, on November 30, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," the PMO tweeted on Sunday. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavor to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.

He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19. India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696. (ANI)