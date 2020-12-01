Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets BSF on its raising day

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:30 IST
PM Modi greets BSF on its raising day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Border Security Force, which guards the country's international border, on its raising day and said India is proud of it. The BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protecting the nation and assisting citizens during natural calamities, he said in a tweet. The BSF was raised on this day in 1965 with a purpose to guard India's international border with Pakistan and later with Bangladesh too when it became an independent country in 1971

BSF personnel have also been deployed in the past to deal with internal challenges, including in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!"

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo BayThe Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up prepara...

Brother of Farooq Abdullah among alleged land encroachers in J-K

The name of Mustafa Kamal, brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, appears as an alleged illegal occupant of land other than Roshni in the document published by Divisional Commis...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. California at COVID-19 tipping point as Trump administration hopes for vaccines by ChristmasCalifornias governor said on Monday the state was at a tipping point in the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020