Statements made in wake of vigilance inspection at KSFE

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the vigilance search at various offices of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), the CPI(M) on Tuesday said certain statements made in the wake of the investigation, were misinterpreted and should have been avoided.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the vigilance search at various offices of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), the CPI(M) on Tuesday said certain statements made in the wake of the investigation, were misinterpreted and should have been avoided. The state secretariat of the CPI(M), which met here today, made an apparent reference to some strong reactions made by state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac against the vigilance inspection at the KSFE offices recently and said the public statements made in the matter should have been avoided.

The searches had kicked up a storm, with Isaac criticizing the manner in which it was carried out. However, he later softened his stand, saying he did not intend to carry forward the debates in connection with the vigilance action at KSFE.

The CPI(M) claimed the opposition campaign that there is a difference of opinion between the party and the government over the vigilance inspection at branches of KSFE, was baseless and an attempt by the political rivals to create confusion among the people. The chief minister had clarified that the vigilance inspection was a "usual practice," a statement issued by the CPI(M) said.

"Certain reactions to the vigilance inspection have been wrongly interpreted and widely spread. The reactions were made against the attempts to use the inspection to tarnish the image of an establishment like KSFE. However, such public statements should have been avoided," the CPI(M) said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala sought the resignation of Isaac, claiming the chief minister had dismissed his claims. "The chief minister and the party have denounced Isaac.How can he remain in the ministry?" Chennithala asked in a statement.

"The minister was attacking the vigilance for the last few days and now the chief minister himself had spoken against him.The minister has lost the confidence of the chief minister and how can he continue in the ministry," Chennithala said. Isaac, however, said the issue has been discussed and refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, state ministers G Sudhakaran and E P Jayarajan said such vigilance inspections were common and the ministers concerned may not be apprised about it. "The chief minister had explained everything yesterday and it was just a routine inspection," Jayarjan told reporters at Kannur.

The CPI(M) said the people will understand the "anti-democratic attempts of the opposition to create confusion at a time when the Left government is performing well in all aspects. The people of the state will understand the narrow-minded attempts of the UDF and the BJP to destroy the KSFE," CPI(M) said.

When asked about the vigilance action, Vijayan had yesterday said the inspection was based on information received by the department and it had the authority to do so. The vigilance director had on November 10 granted permission to conduct the searches at 40 KSFE branches on November 27, Vijayan said.

