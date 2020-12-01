Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF protects western border from Pakistan's bid to infiltrate terrorists

The Border Security Force (BSF) protects the sensitive Western border from Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate terrorists day and night, according to officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:24 IST
BSF protects western border from Pakistan's bid to infiltrate terrorists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) protects the sensitive Western border from Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate terrorists day and night, according to officials on Tuesday. BSF Director General (DG) Rakesh Asthana said that due to Pakistan's attempt to infiltrate terrorists into Indian soil, the Western borders remain sensitive. But the BSF secures borders day and night to protect the nation, he said.

"Pakistan's consistent bad intention to infiltrate terrorists and terror activities makes Western borders extremely sensitive. But, due to strict vigil by BSF, there is a massive disappointment among infiltrators and smugglers. BSF secures border day and night to protect the nation from such anti-national activities," DG BSF said. The BSF DG also paid tributes to BSF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on the occasion.

"I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,386 km long international border of the country. The BSF was constituted with 25 battalions in 1965 and now it is 192 battalions strong today," he said. The event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

BSF was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965. Earlier today, expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th Raising Day of the BSF, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The ruling AAP in a statement said, Laws have already been passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and have been si...

Trump Campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging massive fraud in election

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Wisconsin Supreme Court, alleging massive election fraud and major absentee ballot abuse, in a longshot attempt to overturn his Democratic rival Joe Bidens win in the battleground state. ...

Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

Cyclone Storm Burevi is most likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Beng...

AAP student union, youth wing form human chain in solidarity with protesting farmers

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Partys student unit and youth wing led by the partys Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centres new agriculture law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020