CM Chouhan discusses roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh with PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh 2023. "I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today @narendramodi and discussed the development, progress, and implementation of various schemes in Madhya Pradesh," said CM Chouhan. "We talked briefly on infrastructure, good governance, health, education, and economy and employment," Chouhan added.

He also met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He said in a tweet "I met Union Agriculture Minister @nstomar in New Delhi today and discussed in detail the subjects related to the agriculture of Madhya Pradesh and the implementation of agricultural schemes."

Chief Minister also spoke about the vaccination for COVID-19. He said, "Such a campaign should be held that elderly citizens get priority in vaccination. "Our young comrades, who are perfectly healthy, voluntarily retreat and let the sick older ones first be vaccinated. Where geographical transition is more, those areas also get priority," he tweeted. (ANI)