TMC govt hampering Bengal's development by not implementing central schemes: Union minister

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government did not implement central schemes for its narrow political interests, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said this approach by the ruling dispensation was hampering the states development.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:14 IST
Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government did not implement central schemes for its "narrow political interests", Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said "this approach by the ruling dispensation" was hampering the state's development. Taking a jibe at Banerjee, Shekhawat, during a press meet here, said the CM, who is currently extending her support to farmers agitating over the new agricultural laws, has deprived at least 75 lakh of them of the benefits available under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Similarly, under Jal Jeevan Mission, around 20 lakh families would have got clean drinking water at homes but "the state was unable to successfully implement the project. "Didi did not implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which would have given the poor free access to healthcare," the BJP leader said.

"Over 80 per cent of central projects are yet to be implemented in the state. It seems the CM is not interested in passing on the benefits of central projects to the common man. She seems to be only interested in appeasement politics with an eye on vote bank," he stated.

The BJP leader also said that no official from the state attends allocation review meetings of the Centre. This sends wrong signal as such meetings are crucial for any state's development, he claimed.

The Union minister further said that the Centre had allotted over Rs 2,700 crore for Cyclone Amphan relief after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, but the ruling TMC "misappropriated the funds and those in need did not get the benefits". Sekhawat claimed that Bengal tops the list when it comes to violence against women and children.

"The situation in Bengal is alarming with politics of appeasement and politicisation in administration practised everywhere," he added..

