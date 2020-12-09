Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM-WANI will revolutionise tech world: Modi

The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.The prime minister tweeted, The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:54 IST
PM-WANI will revolutionise tech world: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India. It will further boost the ''ease of doing business'' and ''ease of living'', he tweeted.

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will not involve any licence, fee or registration. The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.

The prime minister tweeted, ''The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission.''

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020