Maha: Factory owner held for employing children in Bhayandar

The police have arrested the owner of an engineering firm for allegedly employing children at his factory in Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, and official said on Thursday. Amar Bahadur Rajehi Pal, the owner of Subham Engineering Pvt Ltd, has been booked under section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation Act) 1986 and the Child Labour Act of 1986, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the factory at Mastan Industrial Estate on Tuesday and found two children, aged 15 and 16 years, cutting metal pipes with an electric cutter, he said. The accused had employed the children, as he could not get proper labour to do the work within the budget, he added.