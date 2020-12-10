Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Parliament building is need of the hour: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh

Lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh on Thursday said that the New Parliament Building is the need of the hour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:15 IST
New Parliament building is need of the hour: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh
Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh on Thursday said that the New Parliament Building is the need of the hour.

"Today, there is a need for a new Parliament building. The old Parliament is of the British era, in which the Rajya Sabha was not conceived. Now the number of members is going to increase, there is no place for seating for them," Harivansh told ANI here. Pointing out the issues in the functioning of the Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that it is not right for the nation if the place where the "destiny of the country is decided, where big decisions are taken" lacks basic facilities.

"If there isn't a single opinion in the country on such issues, the country is not together on such issue, then I believe that there is a hurdle in good work. In this situation, how will India become a strong country?" Harivansh said. "The Supreme Court will give its verdict, but what our needs are, what our challenges are, will be decided by the government itself. Running the country done in the temple of democracy where elected people sit," he added.

This comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the Central Vista project, of which the New Parliament building is a part. "It is not proper to create obstructions in everything. At least the country should think over it. On some issues, the country should be in one voice. A new Parliament is going to be constructed in the country for the first time after the independence," he said.

"In the initial phase, when India got its independence, the population of the country was around 30 to 40 crores. As per projection, we are going to be the largest country in the world (in population) in the coming years. So, a new Parliament is the need of the hour," he said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Parliament building and said that it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported. The detention of Maxim Shug...

IFIN case: NFRA says appointment of DHS as statutory auditor in 2017-18 'illegal'

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has said that appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP as the statutory auditor of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18 was illegal. With the auditor not considering certain items...

Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

Tehran Iran, December 10 ANIXinhua Irans Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023. The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020