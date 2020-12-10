Left Menu
PM Modi pays homage to martyrs of Assam movement on Swahid Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to "martyrs of the Assam movement" on Swahid Diwas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to "martyrs of the Assam movement" on Swahid Diwas. "On Swahid Diwas, we pay homage to the great martyrs of the Assam Movement. Their passion towards the progress of Assam and empowerment of the state's citizens continues to inspire us all," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated construction works of Assam Movement martyrs' memorial 'Swahid Smarak and Swahid Udyan' in Guwahati. The Chief Minister also released the first volume of a book encompassing the events of the Assam Agitation, leading to the historic signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, called the "Asom Andolan Tathykosh".

Earlier, Sonowal, paying tributes to the martyrs of Assam wrote, "Solemn tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. On this auspicious day, let us remember with pride the glorious legacy of the immortal souls who sacrificed their today to secure our future. #SwahidDiwas." Swahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) is observed on December 10 as a tribute to the sacrifices of the 855 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. (ANI)

