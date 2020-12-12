Telangana CM KCR calls on PM Modi in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is on his three-day visit to Delhi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:36 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is on his three-day visit to Delhi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister Office (PMO) in a tweet shared pictures of the meeting.
"Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao called on PM @narendramodi today," PMO tweeted. Earlier this week, the Chief Minister joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project.
He had earlier stated that he would join the Prime Minister with a sense of pride and expressed that the new project would be 'a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India.' (ANI)
